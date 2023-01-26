2nd Circ. Issues Red Card Against Coach's FIFA Lawsuit

By Aaron Keller (January 26, 2023, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a win for FIFA in a coach's attempt to challenge a bribery suspension, saying the coach failed to prove that the courts in New York could exercise personal jurisdiction over the Swiss-based soccer organization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS