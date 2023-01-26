4th Circ. Doubts Renter's Injury In Facebook Ad Age Bias Suit

By Hayley Fowler (January 26, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday seemed skeptical a would-be renter had standing to sue several real estate firms for age discrimination based on Facebook advertisements targeting younger tenants, as the court questioned whether she could have been personally subjected to unequal treatment by "passively" scrolling on social media....

