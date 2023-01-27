Pa. Atty Sued By Railway Worker's Family Over Estate Advice

By Emily Sawicki (January 27, 2023, 2:30 PM EST) -- The descendants of a deceased Norfolk Southern Railway worker have sued their former attorney in Pennsylvania, alleging he told them to open an estate in the wrong state, blocking them from pursuing a Federal Employers' Liability Act suit that alleged exposure to harmful chemicals contributed to the worker's death....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS