Google Asks 9th Circ. To Rehear Kids' Privacy Dispute

By Ben Kochman (January 27, 2023, 7:42 PM EST) -- Google has asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a ruling that kept alive a class action alleging that the tech giant illegally tracked children's online behavior without their consent, claiming that the appeals court is creating a circuit split that will have "profound consequences" by finding that the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act does not bar consumers from bringing state privacy law claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS