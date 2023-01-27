Navajo Say Bid To Drop CERCLA Costs From Trial Too Late

By Collin Krabbe (January 27, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation says its upcoming trial against a federal contractor over the rupture of a Colorado gold mine shouldn't be derailed because of a settlement with the federal government, despite the deal providing payment for response costs under the same law that will be considered at the trial, according to a filing in New Mexico federal court....

