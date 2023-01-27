Pharma Whistleblower Asks 2nd Circ. To Revive Kickback Suit

By Brian Steele (January 27, 2023, 3:50 PM EST) -- A former Novartis Pharmaceuticals sales rep has asked the Second Circuit appellate court to restore his whistleblower lawsuit alleging the company bribed doctors nationwide, arguing that the lower court's "deeply flawed analysis" last year gave too much deference to the defendant....

