Musicians Can't Get Class Cert. In UMG Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (January 27, 2023, 7:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has refused to grant a group of musicians' bid for class certification in a copyright suit against Universal Music Group over the purported use of recordings without an active license, finding Friday that "case-by-case evaluations" are necessary to resolve their claims....

