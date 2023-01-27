9th Circ. Backs Biden's Power To Fire NLRB General Counsel

By Braden Campbell (January 27, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- The president did not overstep by firing National Labor Relations Board general counsel Peter Robb on Inauguration Day, the Ninth Circuit said Friday, rejecting a nursing home's challenge to a refusal to bargain order won by Robb's successor....

