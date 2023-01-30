Libya Blames Civil War For $22M Award To Construction Co.

By Caroline Simson (January 30, 2023, 9:07 PM EST) -- Libya is urging a D.C. federal court not to enforce a $21.9 million arbitral award issued to a Turkish construction company, saying chaos caused by the ongoing civil war in the country prevented the tribunal from realizing that an underlying pact had been voided by a Libyan court....

