Microsoft Says Sony Misled EU Officials About Activision Deal

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 30, 2023, 6:26 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp.'s head of communications has alleged that rival Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC misled European Union antitrust officials by claiming that Microsoft would cut off access to Call of Duty if the company's planned $68.7 billion purchase of developer Activision Blizzard were to go through....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS