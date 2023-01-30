Seattle Co. Scores Win In Duck Boat Crash Counterclaims

By Jonathan Capriel (January 30, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday tossed counterclaims brought by theme park giant Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., which sought damages against a Seattle duck boat tour company over accusations the tour company failed to repair an amphibious vehicle purchased from Herschend, causing a deadly 2015 crash and damaging both their reputations....

