Tesla Loses Bid To Cut Stock Damage Study From Tweet Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 30, 2023, 9:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday blocked Tesla Inc.'s bid to exclude an expert's testimony for calculating the losses investors claim they suffered as a result of CEO Elon Musk's tweet about possibly taking the company private, saying there is "nothing so fundamentally wrong" with the methodologies to make them inadmissible....

