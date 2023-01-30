Amazon Slips Suit Alleging Voice Data Used For Targeted Ads

By Craig Clough (January 30, 2023, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge tossed a proposed class action accusing Amazon of using Alexa-captured "voice data" for targeted advertising without consumers' permission, finding that even though Amazon argues it only uses resulting transactions and not actual voice recordings for targeted ads, the retailer's disclosed policies would still allow the alleged use....

