Apple Sued Again For Sharing User Data Even With Opt-Outs

By MJ Koo (January 31, 2023, 10:44 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. was hit with a proposed privacy class action Monday in California federal court claiming the tech giant collected data from its device users even when they indicated they didn't want to be tracked, at least the third suit filed in January after an industry report over the alleged practice was released in November....

