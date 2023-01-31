Meta Cites Privacy In COVID Misinformation Subpoena Fight

By Katie Buehler (January 31, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- A D.C. Court of Appeals judge told Facebook on Tuesday its argument against complying with a D.C. Attorney General's Office subpoena seemed disingenuous, and questioned whether the company could avoid providing information on users who posted COVID-19 vaccine misinformation as part of a probe into its public commitment to stymie the spread of falsehoods....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS