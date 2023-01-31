Trucking Co. Must Arbitrate Pension Fight With Teamsters

By Emily Brill (January 31, 2023, 3:05 PM EST) -- A dispute between a trucking company and the Teamsters over $1.5 million in alleged pension debt belongs before an arbitrator, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Tuesday, tossing the suit after finding that the Multiemployer Pension Plan Amendments Act's mandatory arbitration provision applied....

