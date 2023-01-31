US Chamber Slams Wesco ERISA Suit As Too Cost-Focused

By Ryan Harroff (January 31, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has ripped an appeal by a proposed class of Wesco Distribution Inc. workers in a friend-of-the-court brief to the Third Circuit, arguing that the workers focused too much on their retirement plan's cost rather than what they got for the price....

