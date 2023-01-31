Texas Court Revives Restaurant Contractor's Jury Win

By Isaac Monterose (January 31, 2023, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court revived a contractor's $117,182 jury verdict win against a property owner who allegedly owed payment for the construction of a DeSoto, Texas, fast-food restaurant, ruling that there was "a rational basis" for the jury award since the contractor showed enough proof of how much he spent for the restaurant's construction....

