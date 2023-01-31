J&J's Case Axed, But Door Not Shut On 'Texas 2-Step' Ch. 11s

By Vince Sullivan (January 31, 2023, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit may have thrown out Johnson & Johnson talc unit LTL Mangement's Chapter 11 case, but it surprised experts by not scrapping the controversial "Texas two-step" maneuver or seriously limiting mass tort bankruptcies, and instead provided clues on how a debtor could launch one....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS