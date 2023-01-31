Fisheries Ask Court To Reject Defense Of Mass. Wind Project

By Quinn Wilson (January 31, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- Massachusetts fishing industry groups on Tuesday rebuffed the government's attempt to halt their litigation concerning an 800-megawatt coastal wind farm's approval, asking a federal judge to rule in their favor, and arguing they proved their standing and have laid out the potential damages they face from environmental degradation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS