Crypto Promoter Gets 5 Years As Leniency Bid Backfires

By Rachel Scharf (January 31, 2023, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California private detective-turned-crypto promoter will serve five years in prison for his role in an $11 million fraud after a Brooklyn federal judge said Tuesday that his efforts to avoid a harsh sentence showed a failure to accept responsibility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS