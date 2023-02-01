Shamrock Lands $600M For 3rd Equity Fund Led By Kirkland

By Renee Hickman (February 1, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- Investment firm Shamrock Capital announced the final closing of Shamrock Capital Content Fund III LP on Wednesday with over $600 million in commitments, after setting a target of $500 million, led by Kirkland & Ellis....

