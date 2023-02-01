NTIA Wants More Consumer Control Over Mobile Apps

By Matthew Perlman (February 1, 2023, 5:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce agency responsible for advising the White House on telecom policy called for changes Wednesday that would boost competition in the mobile app market, after finding the stores run by Apple and Google are harmful to consumers and developers....

