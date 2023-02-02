NY Atty Can't Dodge Libel Suit Over 'Securities Fraud' Email

By Emily Sawicki (February 2, 2023, 3:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has knocked down all the defenses filed by a New York attorney in a libel case, who now must stand trial on allegations he maliciously sent an email with false statements about another attorney's purported "securities fraud."...

