Judge Warns Against Renters Who Sue In Surfside Collapse

By David Minsky (February 17, 2023, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Miami-Dade County judge on Friday issued a stern warning to attorneys in the litigation for the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, threatening contempt charges and warning them not to bring renters' lawsuits against condominium owners because doing so would violate his previous order that barred such claims....

