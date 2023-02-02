Clayton Dubilier's $5.8B Cornerstone Deal Is 'Unfair,' Suits Say

By Brian Steele (February 2, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC cheated investors in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. with an "unfair" $5.8 billion take-private deal that violated standstill provisions of a previous shareholder agreement, according to two proposed class actions filed in Delaware's Chancery Court....

