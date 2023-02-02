Ex-Ubiquiti Employee Cops To $2M Extortion For Stolen Data

By Nadia Dreid (February 2, 2023, 9:33 PM EST) -- A former Ubiquiti employee pled guilty Thursday to charges tied to stealing sensitive information from his New York-based tech employer and using it to extort the company for $2 million, according to a recent filing in federal criminal court that redacted the name of the company involved and other sources....

