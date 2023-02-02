Judge Albright OKs Apple Patent Suit's Move To Calif.

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 2, 2023, 10:36 PM EST) -- Federal Judge Alan Albright allowed Apple to transfer to California litigation claiming the company unlawfully uses an inventor's patented wireless device technologies, saying in an order unsealed Thursday that while patent cases get through his Western District of Texas quicker, more case documents and witnesses are in the Golden State....

