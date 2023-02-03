DC Circ. Won't Revisit Revival Of Pharma Terror-Funding Case

By Katie Buehler (February 3, 2023, 6:50 PM EST) -- The full D.C. Circuit will not review a panel's revival of a lawsuit accusing AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Pfizer Inc. and several other pharmaceutical companies of helping finance terror attacks that injured or killed hundreds of U.S. service members between 2005 and 2011 by entering into lucrative medical goods contracts with Iraq's health ministry....

