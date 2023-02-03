Samsung Settles TV Patent Litigation Campaign For $150M

By Andrew Karpan (February 3, 2023, 8:58 PM EST) -- A British nanotechnology company said Friday it landed $150 million from its litigation-funded patent infringement lawsuits against Samsung that ended in a settlement last month, just as jury selection was set to kick off in one of the cases in Marshall, Texas. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS