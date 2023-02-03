Nail Techs Sue NYC Salon Over Subminimum Flat Weekly Pay

By Joyce Hanson (February 3, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- Two New York City nail salon workers hit their ex-employer with a wage-and-hour lawsuit in federal court Friday, accusing the business of paying them a flat $350 per week rate that didn't meet the legal minimum wage even though they put in workweeks of 50 hours or longer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS