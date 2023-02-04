Judge: FTC Didn't Show Potential Harm From Meta VR Deal

By Bryan Koenig (February 4, 2023, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission lost its initial challenge to Meta's purchase of virtual reality fitness app maker Within Unlimited because the agency failed to show the company was genuinely likely to enter the space without the deal, a California federal judge said in a ruling unsealed Friday....

