Real Estate Rumors: Snyder, Texas Ranch, ExchangeRight

By WaTeasa Freeman (February 6, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- Dan Snyder, the owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders, is expected to list his former home for sale, according to the Baltimore Business Journal on Monday. The 30,000-square-foot property is reportedly priced at $49 million. Known as the River House, the five-bedroom, 13.5-bathroom estate spans 15 acres and was completed in 2004....

