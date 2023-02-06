FXCM Stockholders Seek Initial OK Of $6.5M Securities Deal

By Katryna Perera (February 6, 2023, 4:01 PM EST) -- FXCM investors have asked a New York federal judge to grant the first green light to a $6.5 million settlement they reached with the foreign exchange broker, resolving claims FXCM secretly traded against its own customers....

