Texas Gov. Unveils Plan To Bar State Agencies' TikTok Use

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 6, 2023, 7:19 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a "statewide model security plan" Monday aimed at targeting vulnerabilities incurred by TikTok use on personal and state-issued devices, giving state agencies and higher education institutions until Feb. 15 to implement their own policies enforcing the plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS