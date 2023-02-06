Atlantic Records, Trustees Want Sex Abuse Claims Dismissed

By Mike Curley (February 6, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- Atlantic Records Group has asked a New York state court to trim claims that it is liable for sexual assault by its deceased co-founder Ahmet Ertegun in the 1980s, saying Ertegun's conduct was not in furtherance of his employment, and therefore the company can't be held responsible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS