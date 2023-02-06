Marine Traffic Org. Must Face Suit For SoCal Oil Spill

By Jonathan Capriel (February 6, 2023, 10:45 PM EST) -- The maritime monitor for commercial traffic in San Pedro Bay can't escape a lawsuit by Amplify Energy Corp. which seeks to hold it partially responsible for a crude oil pipeline leak which has cost the company roughly $69 million, a California federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting the entity's claims that it operates under the U.S. Coast Guard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS