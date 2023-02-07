Jury Finds Capital Inventory's Ex-Execs Stole Trade Secrets

By Andrew Karpan (February 7, 2023, 6:27 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Atlanta has ordered two former top executives at local pharmaceutical inventory company Capital Inventory to pay more than $2.5 million over accusations they took staff, clients and proprietary data out the door when they tried to make their own competing business....

