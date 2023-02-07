Green Groups Sue EPA Over Ship Discharge Regulations

By Joyce Hanson (February 7, 2023, 9:52 PM EST) -- Two nonprofit groups have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in California federal court on claims that it has failed to fight pollution from oceangoing vessels by establishing discharge regulations that would protect American waterways, saying the EPA is two years late in setting those standards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS