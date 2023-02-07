'2000 Mules' Creators Want Out Of Defamation Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (February 7, 2023, 6:01 PM EST) -- The creators of "2000 Mules" want a Georgia federal judge to dismiss defamation, invasion of privacy and conspiracy claims filed against them by a man who says they used footage of him lawfully voting as proof that hired "mules" trafficked and cast fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election....

