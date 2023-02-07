NFL, NBC Universal Deny Violating Copyright For 1988 Song

By Elaine Briseño (February 7, 2023, 1:50 PM EST) -- The NFL and NBC Universal pushed back against accusations that they used, without permission, a song multiple times during game broadcasts, saying the copyright's owner has no basis for the lawsuit because the music was licensed and other provisions of U.S. copyright law allowed its use....

