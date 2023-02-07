Ex-Store Execs, GreatBanc Look To End ESOP Siphoning Suit

By Grace Elletson (February 7, 2023, 4:20 PM EST) -- Former convenience store company executives and employee stock ownership plan trustee GreatBanc Trust Co. urged a Wisconsin federal court to toss a proposed class action brought by a worker who said millions of dollars in executive bonuses were unlawfully siphoned off when the company was sold....

