7th Circ. Upholds 10-Year Sentence For DOD 'Serial Fraudster'

By Ivan Moreno (February 7, 2023, 6:24 PM EST) -- A former military contractor whom the Seventh Circuit called a "serial fraudster" was appropriately sentenced to 10 years in prison for scamming the U.S. Department of Defense on deals for fighter jet and missile system parts, the appeals court ruled Tuesday....

