Baldwin Moves To DQ Prosecutor In 'Rust' Manslaughter Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 7, 2023, 6:49 PM EST) -- Alec Baldwin asked a New Mexico state court to disqualify the special prosecutor pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor over the shooting death of a cinematographer during the filming of the Western film "Rust," arguing Tuesday that her role in the case violates the state's constitution since she's also a state legislator....

