Texas Judge Pushes Pause On FDA Abortion Drug Approval

By Hannah Albarazi (April 7, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Friday blocked the effective date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion drug mifepristone and gave the Biden administration one week to appeal, drawing out a watershed ruling that could dramatically restrict abortion access in the U.S., where medication abortion has become the most common method to terminate pregnancies....

