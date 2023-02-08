Southern Comfort Maker Sued Over Malt Liquor Labels

By Elliot Weld (February 8, 2023, 4:07 PM EST) -- A proposed class action filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court claims Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Southern Comfort, misled its customers by selling mini bottles of malt liquor with labels nearly identical to its marquee whiskey product....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS