Boeing Gets Polish Airline's 737 Max Contract Suit Trimmed

By Linda Chiem (February 8, 2023, 6:01 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has trimmed LOT Polish Airlines' suit alleging that Boeing's 737 Max conspiracy cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, saying the airline hasn't established that Boeing intentionally interfered with its business, but that it sufficiently detailed a contract with Boeing to press ahead with its implied warranty claims....

