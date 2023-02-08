Promoter Sues Texas Bars For Streaming Boxing Match

By Elaine Briseño (February 8, 2023, 5:52 PM EST) -- Joe Hand Promotions is suing Champ's Sports Grill and Bar, Savage Tavern and many other establishments in Texas for allegedly pirating and streaming a boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in February 2020, saying it had the exclusive right to distribute the fight for public showings....

