Marriott 'Service Charge' Trial Ends With Tipping Testimony

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 8, 2023, 11:21 PM EST) -- A Stokes Wagner lawyer who teaches at Cornell's School of Hotel Administration testified for the San Francisco Marriott on Wednesday at the close of a bench trial over claims that the hotel improperly withheld banquet bill "service charges" from servers, saying hospitality professionals have never seen the charge as a gratuity....

