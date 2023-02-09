NJ Man Says Attys Pushed Him Into Guilty Plea In Fraud Case

By Jake Maher (February 9, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- A New Jersey real estate investor who pled guilty to defrauding multiple banks out of $400,000 in a real estate scheme is seeking to take back his guilty plea, arguing he was coerced into making the plea by his attorneys....

